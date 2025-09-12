Panwadi, the latest song from the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is another number added to Dharma Productions’ portfolio of foot-tapping bangers. However, the track doesn’t just entertain; it instantly makes its mark and stands out in the Bollywood music scene.

At first listen, Panwadi may appear as a masaledaar Bollywood number, ideal for grooving during festive celebrations or playing on a loop at wedding processions. However, beneath the catchy tune and vibrant feel, it creates a landmark moment for regional voices in mainstream Hindi cinema and gives a bold new direction to Bollywood music.

1. A First-Of-Its-Kind Collaboration

With Panwadi, Bhojpuri superstar Khesarilal Yadav and Haryanvi folk sensation Masoom Sharma have come together for a Bollywood track for the first time. This is not just a feature but a celebration of their unique vocal identities. Their contrasting textures collide in a symphony to create a track one would remember for years to come. Their voices don’t merely guest-star; they own the track with their rawness and authenticity, embracing regional pride to the fullest.

2. Bollywood Brings Authentic Regional Flavors To Mainstream Cinema

In the past, Bollywood has often flirted with regional sounds, borrowing aesthetics without bringing in the actual voices. But Panwadi doesn’t just use regional authenticity to add flavor to another Bollywood number. In fact, it introduces authentic regional flavor to mainstream Bollywood music. It hands the mic to the people who built those sounds from the soil.

3. Panwadi Goes Beyond The Song To Make A Statement

Thematically, the song is a cheeky ode to a local panwadi, the quintessential small-town colorful character. But beneath the humor, it celebrates small-town swagger, unfiltered dialects, and raw identity. Panwadi pushes boundaries and brings forth an India that sings in Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Maithili, Garhwali, Bundeli, and other regional dialects. It celebrates Indian music in its true loudest, proudest, and authentic form.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, will be released on October 2, 2025. The trailer for the film is scheduled to drop on September 15.

