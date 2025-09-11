Many stars, after taking a break, come back stronger, proving that talent and determination can overcome any hiatus. Here are ten Bollywood actors who took a sabbatical and returned stronger than ever.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Sabbatical: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, took a significant break after his 2018 film Zero did not perform well at the box office. He took this time off to reflect on his career choices and spend time with his family.

Comeback: In 2023, Shah Rukh made a grand comeback with the film Pathaan. The action-packed thriller directed by Siddharth Anand became a massive hit, and Shah Rukh’s performance was lauded by critics and fans alike. The film’s success re-established him as one of the reigning superstars of Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sabbatical: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a break from acting after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Her last film before the hiatus was Guzaarish in 2010.

Comeback: Aishwarya made a stunning comeback with the film Jazbaa in 2015, where she played a strong-willed lawyer. The film showcased her acting prowess and was well-received. Since then, she has been part of several projects, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Fanney Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

3. Rani Mukerji

Sabbatical: Rani Mukerji took a break after her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and the birth of her daughter, Adira, in 2015. Her last film before the break was Mardaani in 2014.

Comeback: In 2018, Rani returned to the silver screen with Hichki, in which she played a teacher with Tourette’s syndrome. The film was both a critical and commercial success, and Rani’s performance was highly praised. She followed it up with Mardaani 2, further cementing her comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💘 Rani Mukherjee Chopra 👸🏾 (@ranimukherjeefp)

4. Sanjay Dutt

Sabbatical: Sanjay Dutt faced several legal issues and was imprisoned, leading to a forced hiatus from the industry. He was released in 2016 after serving his sentence.

Comeback: Sanjay Dutt made his comeback with the film Bhoomi in 2017. Though the film had a mixed response, his performance was appreciated. He regained his stardom with subsequent roles in Kalank, Prassthanam, and the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, where his portrayal of Adheera was highly acclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

5. Sridevi

Sabbatical: Sridevi, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, took a long break after marrying producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. She stepped away from the limelight to focus on her family.

Comeback: Sridevi made a spectacular comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish. The film, directed by Gauri Shinde, was a heartwarming story about a housewife learning English. Sridevi’s performance was lauded, and the film was a commercial success. She continued to shine in her roles at Mom and Puli until her untimely demise in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘚𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘒𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘹 𝘍𝘢𝘯𝘱𝘢𝘨𝘦 (@sridevikapoorx)

6. Madhuri Dixit

Sabbatical: Madhuri Dixit took a break from Bollywood after marrying Dr. Shriram Nene and moving to the United States in 1999. Her last film before the hiatus was Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Comeback: Madhuri returned to Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007. Although the film did not do well at the box office, her performance was appreciated. She made a stronger comeback with Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang, proving that she still had the magic that made her a superstar in the ’90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

7. Salman Khan

Sabbatical: In the early 2000s, Salman Khan faced a career slump and legal issues that affected his film choices and box office performance. He took a brief break to sort out his personal and professional life.

Comeback: Salman made a roaring comeback with Wanted in 2009. The action film directed by Prabhu Deva was a massive hit and marked the beginning of his second innings in Bollywood. This was followed by a series of blockbusters like Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, solidifying his position as one of the top stars in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

8. Kajol

Sabbatical: Kajol took a break from acting after her marriage to Ajay Devgn and the birth of her children. Her last film before the break was Fanaa in 2006.

Comeback: Kajol made her comeback with My Name Is Khan in 2010, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Kajol’s performance was highly praised. She continued to act in successful films like Dilwale and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, proving her versatility and talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

9. Govinda

Sabbatical: Govinda, known for his comic timing and dance moves, took a break from Bollywood in the early 2000s due to political commitments and a series of box office failures.

Comeback: Govinda made a comeback with the film Partner in 2007, alongside Salman Khan. The film was a huge success, and Govinda’s performance reminded audiences of his impeccable comic timing. He continued to appear in films like Holiday and Kill Dil, but none matched the success of Partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

10. Karisma Kapoor

Sabbatical: Karisma Kapoor took a break from acting after her marriage to Sanjay Kapur in 2003. Her last film before the hiatus was Baaz: A Bird in Danger.

Comeback: Karisma made a comeback with the film Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, but it did not perform well at the box office. However, her return to the digital platform with the web series Mentalhood in 2020 was well-received, showcasing her versatility and adaptability to new media formats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The Bollywood industry is unpredictable and challenging, but these actors have shown remarkable resilience and determination. Their comebacks not only reignited their careers but also inspired countless fans and aspiring actors. Whether driven by personal reasons or professional setbacks, these stars have proven that talent and hard work can overcome any setback and lead to a successful return. Their stories are a testament to the enduring spirit of Bollywood and its ability to offer second chances.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Couldn’t Stop Blushing To Imran Khan’s Naughty Remark About Him & Deepika Padukone: “Should He Drop The Towel…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News