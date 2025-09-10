Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is one of the rising stars of the present generation of Bollywood. After stepping up in the industry as an assistant director to Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he debuted in Nadaniyaan and later featured in Sarzameen. Apart from his professional work, he also made news for being rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Let’s look back at the time when Ibrahim opened up about his childhood crush and dating rumours. Read on to know more.

Ibrahim Recalls His First Crush & Realizing Saif Ali Khan’s Stardom

In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan reminisced about an incident that made him realise that his father, Saif Ali Khan, was a ‘big star.’ He shared, “ I don’t know. I was quite young when I realised that they’re famous. I remember I was like seven or eight years old. My dad was shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in the UK. What a movie. And I was like, Wow. Deepika Padukone. That’s when I had my first crush ever. I was so small, and I was obsessed with her. I was like, ‘I want to see Deepika.’ And that’s when I realised my dad is a big actor. Deepika Padukone is doing a movie with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ibrahim Ali Khan On Dating Palak Tiwari

Ibrahim Ali Khan was further quizzed whether he could talk about Palak Tiwari. Without going much into detail, he said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.” For those unaware, Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together numerous times in public. It was also rumoured that they had vacationed together in the Maldives and Goa. However, Palak also stated in an interview that she and Ibrahim share a good bond of friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

More About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan marked his acting debut in 2025 with the film Nadaaaniyan alongside Khuhsi Kapoor. The film premiered on Netflix. However, the film faced social media criticism for its concept and performances. He also starred in Sarzameen opposite Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film premiered on Jio Hotstar.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Managed To Convince Rakesh Roshan To Cast Him Instead Of Salman Khan, Despite Being A Newcomer: “Rakesh’s Jaw Dropped When…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News