Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about the ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’ tag he has been dealing with since his failed relationships with two leading actresses in Bollywood. But there have been numerous videos of him confessing about dating multiple women at the same time and how he saved himself from getting caught. But do you remember his reaction when Imran Khan made a naughty remark about his romance with Deepika Padukone? Scroll below for all the details!

Fans know Deepika and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2007). The duo split in 2009 after RK allegedly cheated on his then-girlfriend, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star Katrina Kaif. Their relationship ended on a bitter note, and Padukone even battled depression for quite a long time.

Ranbir Kapoor graced the Koffee With Karan couch with Imran Khan in 2010. He even confessed to dating multiple women simultaneously and saving their numbers with the names of his male friends to avoid being caught. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor once had advice for RK and Deepika Padukone that left jaws dropped!

When Karan Johar asked for advice for Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan responded, “To keep the towel on.” He was hinting at his casanova image with respect to his famous towel scene from Saawariya.

KJo then moved on and asked him for advice he would give to Deepika Padukone. Imran responded, “Should he drop towel, please do not pick up the towel.”

Ranbir Kapoor was visibly blushing in the video, while Karan Johar was left in splits. Imran Khan could be seen hiding his face with his hands after making the naughty remark. Take a look at it below:



On the professional front, Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He also has Brahmastra Part Two and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) which starred Kangana Ranaut.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan Has A Strategic Box Office Plan To Revive From Back-To-Back Failures? Insider Reveals, “He Realised Break From Films…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News