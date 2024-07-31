Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut with Veer in 2010. To debut with Salman Khan is indeed a blessing in the industry, but not when you’re constantly compared to his other heroine. That’s what happened to the Character Dheela actress, who went through the worst time after she was constantly termed the look-alike of Katrina Kaif. Scroll below for all the details!

While actresses would hope to be bombarded with offers after a debut with ‘The’ Salman Khan, that was unfortunately not the case with Zareen. In fact, many thought she was arrogant because of her links with the superstar, and she literally had no work for a very long time after Veer.

Zareen Khan appeared on Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh’s YouTube podcast and discussed what happened before and after Veer. Many wouldn’t know, but she was was scared of the Tiger 3 actor. “Salman ke saath toh hamesha hi woh darr rehta hai (there is always some sort of fear one feels around Salman). More than fear, intimidation. But Salman is such a good person, he never made me feel that way. If he realised that I was intimidated by him then he would say something or do something to make me feel better. I was like a creep around him during the shoot,” the Veer actress recalled.

It was indeed a dream come true for Zareen, who would chase Salman Khan when he would ride a bicycle in Bandra during her college days. So when she would be sitting next to him in between shots, the actress would just keep staring at her superstar co-star and wonder if she was living the reality.

But things turned upside down as Zareen Khan was constantly compared to Katrina Kaif. Initially, she was happy because she was double-triple the size of the Tiger 3 actress, so it felt gratifying.

Zareen revealed, “Life after Veer was very bad for me, I got a lot of criticism. The film was a life-changing moment for me. Initially, I felt very happy that I was being compared to Katrina Kaif, but within the industry, things kept getting worse. For me, who used to be overweight, being compared to Katrina was huge, but it all backfired. I felt like a lost child in the industry, plus there was hesitation. I didn’t know most people here but they started to feel I was arrogant because Salman Khan launched me.”

On the professional front, Zareen Khan was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2019). One could say she didn’t receive the kind of offers she expected to and has been a part of only limited films since her debut in 2010. Her filmography includes Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, 1921, to name a few.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan Has A Strategic Box Office Plan To Revive From Back-To-Back Failures? Insider Reveals, “He Realised Break From Films…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News