Bollywood actress Zareen Khan made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s film Veer in 2010. However, she made headlines for her sheer resemblance to Salman’s ex Katrina Kaif. She was even trolled for her resemblance to the actress and some fans even speculated that the two are dating.

Some even wondered whether Salman had tried to replace Katrina with Zareen in his life. However, these rumours soon fizzled out. Both Salman and Zareen share a friendly bond. The superstar has been a godfather during the most challenging phase of her life.

It is also worth pointing out that no actresses who debuted with Salman Khan had ever dared to went the bold way until Zareen Khan did. She starred in Hate Story 3 and performed some bold scenes all without the knowledge of Dabangg Khan. Zareen also once spoke about how she dared to the bold film but did not reveal it to the superstar.

During a conversation with The Indian Express, she said, “It happened out of the blue. Bhushan Kumar (T-series) is a friend. He called me and said that there is this amazing script and he would like to have me on board. I was myself skeptical about doing the bold scenes and ate Vishal’s (director) head by asking him to tell me in detail about the bold scenes. When I was having difficulties convincing myself, I told my mother about it. And she said yeah, do it. What’s is the big deal?”

Hate Story 3 was way bolder than other films much to the chagrin of the Censor Board. However, the film was released in theatres later. Zareen later revealed that she had kept this a secret from Salman Khan for the longest time. He said, “Salman didn’t know for the longest that I am doing ‘Hate Story 3’. I was in fact scared to discuss this with him. Because I know his school of thought and I knew it would not be a great idea to discuss this with him. I don’t know about Daisy. I am very scared of Salman and intimidated by him. My talkative behaviour disappears and I am a very different person when Salman is in front of me.”

