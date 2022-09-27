Veteran actress Bhanurekha Ganesan, better known for her stage name, Rekha is well known for playing strong and complicated female characters. She has also made headlines for her linkups with many actors. But not many know that Govinda and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wanted to date her.

We stumbled upon a throwback video from Simi Garewal’s popular chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In the video, the host was seen asking many celebs from B-town about the one person with whom they would like to go on a date someday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video began with Sanjay Leela Bhansali who answered that he would like to go on a date with actress Madhuri Dixit, while Jackie Shroff named Sushmita Sen. Priyanka Chopra mentioned Prince William as she wanted know what royalty at 23 feels like.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amisha Patel both named Rahul Gandhi. When veteran actor Govinda was asked the same question, he mentioned veteran actress Rekha and said, “Mein bohut bada fan hoon Rekha ji ka”. Host Simi Garewal then reveals to him that for Rekha he would have ‘a clash with Rakesh Roshan‘. In response, Govinda joked about the filmmaker’s bald head.

“Ab toh wahi mile (Now, I will meet him only),” the veteran actor said as he pretended to move his fingers through his hair. Sharing the video, Simi captioned it as, “My fantasy date! #Throwback.” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

For the unversed, the first episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal aired in 1997. Simi invited guests from the world of entertainment, politics, and sports on her talk show, where they discussed their work and lesser-known details about their lives. Among her most notable invitees included Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, and the late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Must Read: Imagine What Hrithik Roshan Did Moments After His Divorce In Court? “He Opened The Door Of The Car For Sussanne,” Proud Father Rakesh Roshan Reveals!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram