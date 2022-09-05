Hrithik Roshan is on a roll as the actor is backed by solid back-to-back successes in the form of Super 30 and War. He’s now geared up for his much-awaited crime thriller, Vikram Vedha. Amid its growing hype, the talks about Krrish 4 are happening in full force. The latest we hear is about the possible change of director to helm the magnum opus. Scroll below to know more details.

Just a few days back, we heard that the work on the script is going on and HR’s father and filmmaker is working really hard to back the film with solid content. Then just a day before yesterday, we had covered how Hrithik reportedly let Brahmastra 2 go from his kitty as he’s already focused on Krrish franchise and Ramayana. The actor is definitely in pumped-up mode and trying to give his best for the much-awaited biggie.

Now, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan wants Krrish 4 to be directed by some other filmmaker and not his father Rakesh Roshan. For those who don’t know, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3 were helmed by Hrithik’s father, but now he isn’t much confident about Sr. Roshan’s vision. Hrithik wants a modern director to come on board for the film as he feels that taste of the audience has changed a lot in the recent past.

Don’t know if the decision is mutual, but Hrithik Roshan is said to be firm about it and is already looking for a contemporary filmmaker to helm Krrish 4.

Now let’s see if any new filmmaker joins the franchise or if Rakesh Roshan returns to his job. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi!

