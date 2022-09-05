Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has landed in more trouble and it seems that things are just getting murkier for him. Just a few days back, the self-proclaimed critic was arrested for tweeting derogatory posts against the late Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Now, he has been taken into custody for allegedly molesting an actress-fitness model at his bungalow. Scroll below to know more details.

It was on Saturday that Versova Police took Kamaal’s custody from jail. It happened over an FIR filed by a 27-year-old actress-fitness model in mid-2021. As per the complaint filed under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty), the self-proclaimed critic molested her by calling her at his bungalow in Mumbai.

As per the complainant, she met KRK during a party in 2017 and the exchange of contact numbers took place between them. He allegedly introduced himself as a producer and assured her of giving a role in Emraan Hashmi‘s film Captain Nawab. As per her, he even made some explicit comments on her while speaking on phone.

After this, KRK allegedly invited her to his bungalow in Mumbai, citing the reason for his birthday celebration. Even though she didn’t attend his party that day, she went to his bungalow the other day in the same week. On that day, he drugged her through orange juice and tried having s*x with her and even flashed at her, as per the complainant. She somehow escaped the situation and narrated the whole incident to a friend.

The complainant kept her mum for two years and it was in mid-2021 when she decided to take legal action against KRK. Over the same, he was arrested by the Versova Police and presented before a magistrate court in Bandra yesterday. As of now, he is under judicial custody for 14 days.

