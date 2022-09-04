Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest names in the film industry. Often he is referred to as “King of Bollywood” and “King Khan” in the media, but the superstar recently revealed to Karan Johar that his wife Gauri Khan is the only profitable member in the house during the pandemic. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is now out on the popular streaming platform Netflix. In one of the episodes, the ace filmmaker was seen in conversation with Maheep Kapoor and SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri.

Advertisement

During the episode, Karan Johar recalled how Shah Rukh Khan beamed with pride and joked when Gauri Khan earned well during the pandemic. Karan said, “The other day Shah Rukh made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’”

Gauri, however, didn’t look impressed and said, “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit.” But Karan went on to praise her further, saying, “More power to you. That’s amazing.”

It seems when the theatres were shut and shoots were stopped during the lockdown, the interior designing business witnessed a boom as people remained at home and wanted better interiors.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathaan, which will be released next year. Apart from him, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in the film. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.

For more updates on Bollywood News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Liger Failure Makes Vijay Deverakonda Return This Massive Sum From His Salary To Producers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram