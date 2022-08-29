To watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after 3 years hiatus is making everyone curious. The superstar made a special appearance as himself in recent films like Rocketry, Laal Singh Chaddha and will also be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra. However, fans are eagerly waiting for his full-fledged movie and the release date for Pathaan is inching closer as the movie is just 5 months away from its official release. Before that, SRK recently sat with the team to discuss promotions strategy and seems like the actor is planning to keep it low-key rather than going grand.

Advertisement

The upcoming film which is part of YRF’s planned Spy Universe, which includes, Tiger and War, has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Other than SRK playing the lead, the movie also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the key roles.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as the release date of Pathaan is just 5 months away from its official release date, Shah Rukh Khan with his team has started planning their promotional strategy. Going by the reports, in the next two months, the makers will start with their planned activities. As reported by India Today, the news portal states that SRK hasn’t planned any grand promotional event, instead he has decided to do selective promotions and thinking about not holding any press interactions.

A source close to the development told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote Pathaan. He is likely to do only selective promotions of the film. The plan is to let the film’s promotional material do all the talking. He is apparently planning not to do many press interactions.”

“In the recent scenario of films not working well, the actor is keeping a close watch on how the promotions of Pathaan are being received. The actor is discussing with his team how to promote Pathaan,” added the source.

Other than the character posters of the three lead Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the team haven’t shared anything yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, is also shooting for Atlee Kumar’s Jawan along with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, he’ll also appear on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares A Fun Moment With Little ‘Rooh Baba’ Singing ‘Ami Je Tomar’ From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram