Netflix’s most-loved and talked about reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is all set to return to the platform with its 2nd season. As per the name, the show is about 4 Bollywood Wives, who bring their real life to the audience. The show stars Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s wife and Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Panday, Sohail Khan’s estranged wife Seema Sajdeh and Hum Saath Saath Hai actress Neelam Kothari.

A few clips and the official trailer of the new season of the reality show were dropped online a few days back and it made the right kind of noise on social media.

In the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, the 4 divas will make some interesting revelations, one of which will be about Maheep Kapoor’s personal life. On the show, the star wife will be seen opening up about being cheated on by Sanjay Kapoor. Yes, you heard that right! Maheep has opened up about the same to her friends and here’s what she has to say about it.

During their latest conversation with India Today, Maheep Kapoor opened up about speaking about being cheated on the show, “There’s nothing that’s been difficult. It just happened. We were in the moment. We’ve pushed the envelope. I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that’s what it is. It’s not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it).”

Maheep Kapoor also revealed that Sanjay Dutt isn’t aware that she has spoken about it on the show. When asked about the same she said, he doesn’t know about the ‘cheating’ revelation on the show and will learn about it first from this interview and later from the show.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has become an internet sensation. After working on sister Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an AD, the budding star is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film Bedhadak where she will be paired opposite Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

