They came, they saw, they conquered – with their heels high and their binoculars ready to spy. And now they’re ready to rule again! That’s right – the Fabulous Wives are ready to turn up the glam with a season 2 that’s larger, louder and luxe galore. Streaming from September 2nd, only on Netflix – the ladies are back for round 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Advertisement

Bringing back hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama, Season 2 is the perfect escape.

Advertisement

So grab your glasses of champagne and raise a toast, because Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives sooner than you can say “on the fence”.

Executive Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig

Creative Director: Manu Maharshi

Series Director: Uttam Domale

Series Producer: Vrishali Kemkar

Creative Producer: Naomi Datta

Cast: Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Must Read: Actress Tejasswi Prakash & Comedian Atul Khatri Shower Praises On Annu Kapoor’s New Show Crash Course, Call It Relatable

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram