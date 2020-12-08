The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood, Wives became one of the most popular shows on Netflix right after it was released. From Kylie Jenner wishing Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday to Ananya Panday lifting up a line from Khloe Kardashian, the show is making headlines. In Today’s article, we will tell you the five most bizarre moments we got to see on the show.

The cast consists of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan.

Maheep Kapoor Using Binoculars To Spy on The Neighbours:

When Maheep Kapoor is seen stalking her neighbours with the help of binoculars, the first question that popped out in my head was why? As if it wasn’t enough, the diva carries two pairs of binoculars, one of which she conveniently left at Arjun Kapoor’s place.

Bhavana Pandey Appears To Clean Beach In Heels:

Although in her defence, she said that only gumboots she had were the heels one, it still remains one of the most bizarre moments of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as who wears heels to clean up a beach? Well, Bhavana wasn’t the only one who grabbed eyeballs for her beach cleanup fashion, even their friend Mozez turned up in a Prada outfit. And there isn’t any excuse for that!

Maheep Kapoor Freaks Out When She Thought She Accidentally Touched A Condom At Beach:

The beach cleaning affair was one of the most interesting parts of the show. Maheep, while cleaning the same freaks out when she thought she accidentally touched a used condom. Later it tuned out that it was merely a glove.

Neelam Kothari Got Chased By A Crazy Fan In Doha

The makers of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives poorly staged a series of events in Doha when a guy in his twenties chased Neelam Kothari. Later, it was shown that he was a media professional who wanted to cast the actress in an advertisement.

Sameer Soni’s Drunk Avatar In The Final Episode:

The last episode features a grand party at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s place. Sameer Soni, who appeared one of the most sensible persons of the show behaves quite bizarrely here. He even surprised everyone when he tells everyone’s zodiac signs.

Well, there were plenty of other bizarre moments on the show like Bollywood Wives fighting over British Royal family or their hilarious conversation on the word “Milf.” But these were our favourite top 5 bizarre moments from The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Which scenes you think were the most bizarre? Do let us know via the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

