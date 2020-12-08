Divya Bhatnagar’s sudden demise has come as a shock to the entire nation. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was on ventilator for sometime and was battling COVID-19. Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned a heartfelt note for the late actress and friend and later shared a video of accusing her husband of mental and physical torture.

Devoleena and Divya happened to be really good friends and shared a lovely bond with each other.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a video of herself on Instagram where she’s talking about late Divya Bhatnagar and how her husband used to molest her emotionally and physically. Sharing the video, the former Bigg Boss contestant captioned it, “Divu🌸”

That’s really heartbreaking to see. We are sure, Divya is in a far better place now.

The former BB contestant said, “She had just decided to live independently, to not fall into anyone’s trap. I feel that god wasn’t able to see her suffering.”

“Every girl makes mistakes after being hurt in relationships, they rebound to whoever is offering them support. And Divya was innocent. I used to try and explain things to her,” Devoleena said, adding, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee continued, “I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now.”

Revealing further the former BB contestant mentioned that she’s going to expose Gagan and that he’s out on bail from the molestation case registered on his name in Shimla. “You will return to jail, because of how you tortured Divya. You think she’s gone now so you can chill with your girlfriends?” Devoleena said.

Warning other girls about Gagan Gabru’s intentions, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “Please check his background,I will share proof about his actions one by one. Gaggan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you.”

We hope that Divya Bhatnagar gets justice. What are your thoughts on Devoleena’s heartbreaking video on her late friend? Tell us in the comments below.

