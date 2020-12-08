Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making a lot of noise lately. On one hand, there’s nothing but happiness as Vrushika Mehta has joined the cast. Plus actress Shirin Sewani has tied the knot as well. But fans are also mourning the death of Divya Bhatnagar. Hina Khan has now penned a sweet note for her co-star and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Divya had contracted the coronavirus last month. As her health kept deteriorating, the late actress was shifted to a ventilator at a hospital in Goregaon. There remain constant concern around her oxygen levels and temperature. Bhatnagar succumbed to the disease yesterday.

Advertisement

Many celebrity friends including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shirodkar amongst others expressed their grief. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Hina Khan too penned an emotional note for Divya Bhatnagar.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared an Instagram post of Divya Bhatnagar. She wrote, “Notice it, she says in her caption. This girl was Gold, full of life, such a beautiful person and a brilliant actor.. your sparkling eyes Divya.. you will be missed love.. your madness will be missed…We love you Gurl.. Rest in Peace. Praying for your peaceful passing. My condolences to your family and friends..”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s story below:

Meanwhile, Divya’s Instagram profile is now handled by her brother, Dev Bhatnagar. A lengthy post was shared last night on the feed along with a picture of the actress and her brother. “Aao chale fir ik nayi UDAAN par jahan SANSKAR ho dharohar apno ki, jis Mein sawaal na ho ki yeh rishta Kya keh lata hai?, sawaarne chale banke sabki Preeto, Jeet gayi toh piya more warrna tera yaar toh hu hi na Main. Acting pehle nahi lekin shayad aakhri pyaar toh bana hi liya. Iss dard bhari ghadi mein aap sab dost,parivar,fans ka bhot shukriya.(Bas itna hi kehna chahti thi aapki Divya bhatnagar)(Written and handled by her brother: Dev Bhatnagar),” it read.

May Divya Bhatnagar’s soul rest in peace!

Must Read: Sonu Nigam To Lata Mangeshkar, 5 Celebs Who Refused Awards For Reasons That Could Leave You Baffled!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube