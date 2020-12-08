Harshad Mehta’s story in Scam 1992 has become the talking topic after Hansal Mehta’s recently released show. Led by Pratik Gandhi, the show has been amazingly received by the viewers. Many hailing it as the best show to come out of India, this has been an unexpected surprise of the year.

Matching the craze of the show’s popularity is its introductory theme music. Composed by Achint, the theme music has emerged to be a rage even for those who haven’t watched the show yet.

Recently, a list was going viral on Twitter in which the theme music of Scam 1992 grabbed the top spot beating six tracks of BTS. This annoyed some fans of BTS, but that’s how it was.

Now, a renowned French beatbox band has done beatboxing on the title theme of the show. The clip is going viral on social media. The crew won the Beatbox Battle World Championship in 2018.

Check out the clip below:

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s series narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. Pratik is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta in the show.

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 has been winning applause for its storytelling and treatment. Opening up about an exciting turn of his life, Pratik shared: “The Reliance Office that I used to work as an HR professional for eight to nine years — for this series, we ended up shooting in that very office.”

