No one expected that Scam 1992 would turn out to be a groundbreaking success in Indian web history. Right from the viewership to critical acclaim, the web series has enjoyed every bit of fame. While hands down to Hansal Mehta’s direction, actor Pratik Gandhi is also one of the major reasons for the series’ success.

After such unprecedented success, Pratik would certainly bag some more promising projects. In fact, some are even calling him an overnight sensation. But very few would be aware that the actor has been in the industry for around decade and a half. He has been credited with notable theatre work. He is also a renowned name in Gujarati industry. Speaking of Bollywood, he appeared in Aayush Sharma’s LoveYatri and Jackky Bhagnani’s Mitron. He was also part of Priyanka Chopra‘s Marathi production, Ventilator.

Speaking about his success story post Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi says, “A lot of people now want to know about me and my personal journey, but I have been around for last 15 years doing my bit in theatre and regional cinema. It’s a very interesting feeling, as suddenly people have noticed me and I feel like it’s my very first performance. That’s the fact of life and the industry. Unless you create your own success story, nobody is interested in you. I have no regrets or complaints about it, that’s how it works. So when people say that I am an overnight success, I just reacted to it in a recent interview where I said ‘This night was 15 years long for me’ by that logic,” reports Mid Day.

In Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi has portrayed a character of stockbroker Harshah Mehta, who led to one of the biggest scams of the country. With 9.5 out of 10 on IMDb, the show is amongst the highly rated web shows across the globe.

“The toughest part was gaining weight as I had to look like him. I’m very lean compared to his square-ish frame. I gained 18 kg in the span of 8-9 months, something I’d never done before. I got to eat everything that I’d been avoiding till date,” he adds while speaking about his character.

