Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have lately been enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos of the same on social media. Recently, we even saw them celebrate Diwali together with a beautiful view from their hotel room. They’re now twinning in matching black attire and we’re in awe.

The Nehu Da Vyah singer took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their breakfast table. Neha could be seen wearing a black pleated maxi dress. She matched her attire with white sneakers and a black handbag.

Rohanpreet Singh too donned a super cool look. The Ex Calling singer wore a black tracksuit with grey patches over it. He completed his look with a gold chain, black cap and a side bag. It was none than Neha Kakkar who designed these complimenting outfits for the couple.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh went goofy as they posed for pictures. In one of the posts, Rohan could be seen keeping his hand on his wife’s head. He was even seen giving Neha a peck on the cheek in a super romantic background, which was filled with roses.

“Fun at breakfast table with @rohanpreetsingh @addressboulevard @addresshotels Our Look: Styled by Me #NehuPreet,” Kakkar captioned her post.

Check it out below:

The duo is truly giving us some serious couple goals. Not to miss out on the fact that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are no less than fashion influencers these days!

Meanwhile, we recently saw Rohanpreet and Neha get all decked up for Diwali celebrations. It was their first Diwali and they stunned fans with complimenting attire in black. The highlight of the festival remained when they sealed the memories with a kiss.

Rohan had share glimpses of their celebrations. He captioned the post, “Happy Diwali nd BandiChorh Diwas diyan Lakh Lakh Vadaiyan Sareyan nu!!”

