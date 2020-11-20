The Kapil Sharma Show is known for tickling our funny bones every weekend. This weekend will witness Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya gracing the show. Accompanying them will be host Aditya Narayan, who was asked if he announced married in anger as Neha Kakkar has recently tied the knot. Scroll below to know his answer.

For the unversed, Aditya and Neha shared a fun banter in Indian Idol last year. In fact, they pulled off a marketing gimmick as they flirted and pretended to like each other. There came a point when even Udit Narayan openly gave his nod to the couple. However, much later, they revealed that it was nothing but a publicity stunt by the channel.

Now, Kapil Sharma has done unthinkable. The comedy host directly asked Aditya Narayan if he is getting married in anger as Neha Kakkar has tied the knot. “Pichle season me humne dekha, ye banda hath dhokar Neha ke piche pada tha. Hume lag raha tha ki finale me in dono ki apas me shaadi ho jayegi. Lekin jaise hi unhone apni shaadi announce ki, bhaisahab se apni kardi. Ye pehle se hi man tha shaadi ka ya gusse me liya hua decision hai?”

(Last season, this guy (Aditya Narayan) was madly after Neha Kakkar) We thought they would get married by the end of the season. But as soon as Neha announced her wedding, he followed. So did you really want to get married or this was a decision taken in anger?)

To this, Aditya replied, “Jitne bhi reality shows maine kiye hai, saare shows me maine female judge ke sath flirt kia hai. Ek show me toh Alka ji bhi thi, toh papa bhadak gaye the.”

(In all the reality shows I’ve done, I’ve flirted with all the female judges. There was a show where Alka Yagnik was the judge, my dad (Udit Narayan) even got furious)

As expected, this left everyone including Kapil Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani as well as Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Check out the promo video of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show below:

