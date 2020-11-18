Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly the best comedian that our country currently has. The proof of it is the unprecedented fame he has earned over the years. He began his solo journey with Comedy Nights With Kapil and has eventually risen way higher with TKSS today.

But apart from that, Sharma has also proved his acting chops. He made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015). The film directed by Abbas Mustan was a hit at the box office with collections of 46.25 crores. Kapil later moved onto Firangi which unfortunately tanked at the box office.

But the good news is that Kapil Sharma is all set to be back to his acting arena. The actor-comedian will soon be seen in a web series. The project will mark his debut into the OTT space. While not much has been revealed, he himself has revealed about on-going preparations for the series.

A video is currently going viral where Kapil Sharma could be seen revealing about his weight loss. The comedian could be seen alongside Govinda as she shares about losing 10 kgs. “92 se 81 pe aa gaya hu. Nayi web series aa rahi hai na,” he jokes as he flaunts his fit figure.

Check out the video below:

Recently, even Krushna Abhishek joked about Kapil charging a whopping sum for his digital debut. In an episode featuring Shatrughan Sinha has the special guest, Krushna said that the host is charging 20 crores for the web series.

While it has not been confirmed yet, the sum could be quite possible given the massive fame that Kapil has earned over the years.

Meanwhile, Kapil was creating a lot of noise over Diwali celebrations. He posted an adorable family picture. It featured his mother along with wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra. The family members were all dressed in black for the festivities.

