Nana Patekar is one of those few actors in the industry, who are known for speaking of their mind irrespective of consequences. We saw one such instance back in 2016 when he took an indirect jibe at none other than Salman Khan.

Advertisement

The entire row had a backdrop of 2016’s Uri attacks that were executed by a terrorist group called Jaish-e-Mohammed. Known as one of the deadliest attacks, around 17 Indian Army soldiers were martyred. In the wake of the tragic incident, the Motion Picture Producers Association had passed a resolution to ban all Pakistani actors from working in India. Commenting on it, Salman had made a statement, which wasn’t received well by many.

Advertisement

Salman Khan had said, “Pakistani actors are not terrorists. They are artists, not terrorists. It is the Indian government who gives them permits and visas.” Post this statement, a wave of anger spread across the country and Nana Patekar was amongst the one, who slammed Salman.

During one of the media events, Nana Patekar was mobbed by news reporters and as expected, a question on Salman Khan’s comment was brought up. Reacting to it, Nana had said, “Hamare asal hero jo hai woh hamare jawaan hai. Hum to bohot parchutan, maamuli aur nakli log hai. Hum jo kuch bolte hai, uspar dhyan mat do. Tumhaare samajh mein aaya mein kinke baare mein bolraha hu, toh unhi ke baare mein bolraha hu. Jo patar patar karte hai, unpar dhyan mat do, itni ehmiyat mat dena kisiko. Unki aukaat nahi utni ehmiyat ki.” (Our soldiers are our real heroes. We, the people from the film industry are ordinary and fake people. Ignore whatever we speak. Did you get it about whom I am speaking, you guessed it right. Those who keep talking rubbish, ignore them. Don’t give too much of importance to such people. They don’t deserve it)

You can watch Nana Patekar’s video below:

During the same period, we had even seen tension between Ae Dil Hai Mushkil maker Karan Johar and Raj Thackeray’s political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). MNS had opposed the release of the film due to inclusion of Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan.

Must Read: Rohanpreet Singh Has A Message Of His Ex-Girlfriend But It Is Neha Kakkar Who Steals The Limelight!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube