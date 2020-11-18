Bigg Boss 14 has left Twitter divided just like any other season. Celebrities like Kamya Panjabi, Srishty Rode, Sandiip Sikcand amongst others have openly been sharing their opinions. Recently, Kashmera Shah left a piece of advice for Eijaz Khan and it has left all the Asim Riaz fans irked. Read below for all the scoop.

Despite a new season, comparisons with Bigg Boss 13 contestants have been happening since the initiation of this season. Initially, Sara Gurpal was being compared to Shehnaaz Gill. Many kept hunting for the next Sidharth Shukla and Asim too. Amidst it all, Kashmera feels that it is Eijaz who is going the Riaz way!

Kashmera Shah took to her Twitter and wrote, “Saw the upcoming promo. I am finding @KhanEijaz (Eijaz Khan) a little annoying and I find him poking and looking for fights. Don’t go the @imrealasim (Asim Riaz) way where all he did in a few episodes was scream. Waiting to see @Iamkavitak (Kavita Kaushik) fight tonight.”

As expected, this left the massive fan base of Asim Riaz furious. Many slammed Kashmera Shah for her tweet and even ended up calling her an ‘attention seeker.’

A user wrote, “Why r u comparing asim with that eijaz… there is a diff btween crass and class… why don’t u comnt abt jaan who is playing just like arti singh? and bigboss is favouring him just like arti singh…”

Another commented, “Attention chahiye #AsimRiaz fans se? Log asim ko hi copy kr rhe hai maidam apko pta ni kon sa show dekh rhi ho”

“Ugghhh stupidity ki hadh hoti hai, why do you feel the need to tag Asim?? Dost hai apka wo? Jante ho usse?? Why behave like someone’s troll army?? Arti ko sikha dete bhejne se pehle thoda. Banda faltu tweets ignore kiye ja rha hai phir bhi chain se jeene nhi dete. #AsimRiaz,” wrote a user.

A user went below the belt as he wrote, “Yeh lo aunty ko attention chahye phir se…. chudail kahin ki kitne logon kaa business hamare CHAMP k naam se chalta hai 0h madam #AsimRiaz brand hai tumhare jaise logon ki auqaat nahin uska naam lene ki nikal yahan se….. attention seeker”

Another called Kashmera Shah hypocrite as they wrote, “talk about your season where u only shouted at the top of your voice & nothing else!! Secondly again trying to compare eijaz with asim shows your insecurities for asim If poking was done it was done by everyone in bb13 but i didnt see u comparing them to eijaz!! hypocrite much!!”

