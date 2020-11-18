From Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na to Katti Batti, Imran Khan had always managed to woo fans with his charm. Unfortunately, despite giving some successful and promising outings, the actor never got much of fame to taste, or his career could be well described as ‘short famed’ one.

After shining with his debut film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, Imran was one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He had pulled off some successful films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and others. In a career spanning of 12 films, the actor delivered oddly 4-5 successes, which is the very reason that triggered his downfall and it was in 2015 when he last appeared on the big screen with Katti Batti.

Now, all of a sudden, Imran Khan is back in headlines, and the reason is disheartening. As per his best friend and actor, Akshay Oberoi, Imran is no longer an actor as he has said goodbye to the profession. Yes, you read that right! Imran has quit acting and it’s still hard to digest the fact.

Talking about the same to Navbharat Times, Akshay Oberoi said, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

Well, now that’s a sigh of relief for Imran’s fans as they could possibly witness him in another role soon. We wish him better luck for his new inning!

Meanwhile, lately, it’s Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s Marriage which has been grabbing all the eyeball. The couple’s marriage hit rock bottom last year, and they parted ways in May 2019. Several reasons were cited for the split. One of them was Imran not getting any film offers. But, the couple chose to keep mum and separate quietly.

