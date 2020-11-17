Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly an actress who always loves experimenting with her on-screen characters and genres of films that she is a part of and that’s visible with her wide pallet of characters that she has been delivering.

A new trend which has recently caught the attention of Bollywood, keeping the other trends at bay is— making of Trilogies. The trend started with Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and the latest one being, Nagin starring Shraddha Kapoor in the spotlight.

There couldn’t be a better choice as Shraddha Kapoor’s way of connecting with her audiences is quite impressive and with the excitement that has been shown after the announcement with the bouquet of sketches, paintings and digital arts speculating her look— the audience is waiting for the curtain to fall.

Along with this, the audience is also extremely eager to know what are the preparations that the people’s actress, Shraddha is doing and when are we hearing more about this Nagin Trilogy.

Shraddha has had a busy 2019 with back to back releases and 2020 started with a bang with two releases back to back. Apart from the recently announced Nagin, the actress will be seen next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

