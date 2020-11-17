Anurag Basu’s latest film Ludo has been highly appreciated by netizens. The much-awaited movie directly released on Netflix and has been loved by the audience for several reasons. Ludo is one film which tells 5 stories in almost 2 & a half hour and one of the most amazing stories is of Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanya Malhotra’s characters.

The novelty factor of the story sure is good but the chemistry of Aditya & Sanya also added value to it. The duo which has been paired together for the first time looked amazing onscreen and their lovemaking scenes also created a buzz online.

Sanya Malhotra recently opened up about shooting those scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur and accepted that there was hesitation. While talking with SpotboyE, Sanya said, “If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous,”

Well, we couldn’t notice that in the film at least! Did you?

Sanya Malhotra also opened up about working with Aditya Roy Kapur and gushed over his good looks. “I didn’t know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He’s a very good actor, and my god, he’s so good looking,” she said.

“Who wouldn’t be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier.” added Sanya.

We wonder what Aditya has to say on this!

Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanya Malhotra, Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf and others. The film released on 12th November and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Have you watched Ludo yet? How much did you like it? Share your reviews with us in the comments section down below.

