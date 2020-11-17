Prakash Jha’s Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side is scoring some crazy streaming numbers as per the initial reports. But, the show has faced its fair share of controversies, including the one in which Karni Sena targeted it for hurting the Hindu sentiments.

In his latest interview, Jha has opened up about the non-issues which apparently were presented as controversies regarding the show. He also replies on the question of Karni Sena talking against the show.

At first, Prakash Jha denied of him getting any notice about Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side from Karni Sena. He said, “Did you get a notice from Karni Sena (about this)?” but then he was reminded about the video in which a person is threatening the makers of the show.

After asking about where was the video posted, Prakash Jha said, “They had also posted a video stating that we had not sent any notice or raised any objections. You must’ve seen that, too.”

“I am also not sure who had sent that notice. First we came to know that someone sent it, then later the same people said, ‘No sir, we did not send it, someone else sent it as fake news.’ Prior to the release, everyone likes to say their own things, but after the release, they all get to know that I’ve said nothing against Hinduism,” said the director of Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side.

Prakash Jha further added, “So, please don’t thrust me into any controversy as four and a half million people have seen this. So, I don’t know what else to say. The public can clearly see and tell that there’s nothing of the sort in the show. Yes, everybody has a right to put their point of view in the public domain, and everyone is welcome, there’s no harm.”

Have you seen Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side? What are your thoughts about Prakash Jha’s current statement? Please share them in the comments section below.

