Bobby Deol is back again with Aashram Chapter 2. The show received mixed reviews from the critics. A lot of people have binged watch the show and shared their reviews. However, many have used the scenes and dialogues to create funny memes.

Advertisement

In Aashram 2, Bobby plays the role of Nirala Baba, who is not pious and pure at all. He has a calm way of manipulating people into his trap and taking advantage of his female devotees. But fans can’t get over two dialogues from the show which are now used for memes.

Advertisement

One of the dialogues is, “Saale, tu iske aage soch hi nahi paata”. The second dialogue from Aashram Chapter 2 that has become a perfect meme material is, “Jo khel aap khel rahe ho, hum usme PHD kar chuke hai”.

These memes are based on day-to-day life to Diwali to IPL 2020. One person wrote, “#AashramChapter2

Me: Aur bhai aage ka kya plan hai??

My friend: kuch ni bas college complete krke , 9-5 ki job krunga and weekend me chill

Me: insert Saale, tu iske aage soch hi nahi paata still”.

Another person shared the still of ‘Jo khel aap khel rahe ho…” dialogue and wrote, “*When you receive sonpapdi as a diwali gift*

You to relatives: #AashramChapter2”.

Check out the memes below:

Meanwhile, Koimoi’s review of Aashram Chapter 2 reads, “There’s literally nothing happening to modify or to grow any character’s arc. For most of the show, everyone is stuck where they were in season 1.”

Along with Bobby Deol, the show, directed by Prakash Jha also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, and Tushar Pandey.

Did you like Aashram 2? Which is your favourite meme from the ones shared above? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma & Navjot Singh Sidhu Reunite But Not For The Comedy Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube