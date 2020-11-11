Anupria Goenka is quite a known face in the Bollywood industry. The beautiful actress has played important characters in many big films like Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Padmaavat.

The actress who has been recently seen in MX Player’s web series Aashram, opened up about how a spiritual leader took advantage of her when she was 18.

Anupria Goenka during an interaction with ETimes said, “My father was extremely spiritually inclined. My definition of spirituality is believing in the universe, believing in the existence of some external force that is above us, believing in good thoughts and doing things to help others. I like to believe there’s God as it makes me feel better. But for my dad, spirituality was always finding babas and godmen, going completely berserk and dedicating one’s self to a certain aastha. He lost focus and it harmed the family as it incapacitated him to work and put all of us in a difficult spot.”

Anupria Goenka further added, “My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things, he sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then. That scarred me for a very, very long time.”

“Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation. I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn’t think it was possible,” Anupria Goenka added.

The second part of Aashram titled Aashram Chapter 2 started streaming on MX Player from yesterday. The series directed by Prakash Jha features Bobby Deol in the lead role of fraud Baba.

