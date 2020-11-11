Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh will topline the cast of Kushan Nandy’s upcoming thriller, Kun Faya Kun. The cast and crew have created a video to announce the title of the film.

“Since the title of the film is like a mystery in itself, pulling the audience in, we thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit,” said Nandy, who last helmed the Nawazddin Siddiqui -starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

In a quirky video, the lead actors talk about the meaning of the title and also drop hints about the film’s genre in an intriguing and creative way.

Harshvardhan explained the title thus: “Be… and it is!”.

“The announcement video also gives out the amazing on-screen camaraderie that Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda share, and we hope we have been able to pique the audience interest with it,” added Kushan.

Kun Faya Kun, produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, goes on floor on Thursday.

Previously, television actor Aamir Ali shared the first pictures of his daughter on Instagram as she turned one. Sharing the good news on social media, Ali wrote a long post but what got our attention is that he didn’t include or tag wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh in the post.

According to the reports, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are living separately for quite some time now and as soon as the F.I.R. actor shared the post on Instagram, all his fans and friends from the fraternity started pouring in blessing for his little bundle of joy.

Today, Aamir Ali turns 43-year-old and wife Sanjeeda Shaikh wished husband on Instagram and put out a sweet story for him which read, “Happy birthday @aamirali…will always wish for your happiness”.

Meanwhile, sharing the good news with the world, Aamir Ali captioned his post, “Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time.. So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going.. My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali ” Awww!

