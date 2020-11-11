Writer-filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl last year, strongly believes nothing speaks louder than talent and self-belief.

Shaandilyaa, who is a Limca Book Record holder, started his journey in the television industry and made his mark as lead writer and content director of “Comedy Circus” show from the year 2007 to 2014.

He later worked as a dialogue writer in films such as “Welcome Back” and “Freaky Ali”. Shaandaliyaa also worked on the screenplay of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer “Bhoomi” and dialogues in “Jabariya Jodi”.

“I’ve learnt so much at every step of my career, and honestly I believe nothing speaks louder than talent and self-belief. Am grateful for all the love that has come my way and I hope to continue touching people’s lives through my work,” said the filmmaker, who has been working on several scripts during the lockdown.

“I have been working on some really exciting projects during the lockdown and really can’t wait to make the big announcement. My directorial debut, ‘Dream Girl’ received so much love from the audiences, so I am really looking forward to bringing my next film for them,” Shaandilyaa said.

Raaj Shaandilyaa says he took the pandemic in his stride and made sure to make it as productive as he could. Things that kept him bust included “reading a lot of work and finishing writing what was pending”.

“I didn’t know this time was all a human needed away from the usual city chaos. I could concentrate even better in isolation where my only motive was to come up with such scripts that would make people laugh so that whenever after all this they watch my work, the joy can come back,” Raaj Shaandilyaa said.

“After all, comedy can never go wrong,” he summed up.

