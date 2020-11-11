Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has started shooting for the sports drama, Rashmi Rocket in Pune. The film has Taapsee Pannu in the central role.

“It was a long wait for the project. I was emotionally ready to shoot this in March. Our prep was complete. We were in good shape, ready for the project. But here we are 8 months later, starting off just now. But we used the interim to make the storyline sharper, reworked things to perfection,” Priyanshu said.

“Though workshops were virtual, the cast got better known to each other. When you survive something as magnanimous as the year itself, there’s a paradigm shift within you. Your approach changes. I think I will be able to deliver a better performance now because I am viewing every work day with far greater appreciation,” he added.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu’s husband in the project.

The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.

Talking about his character, he said: “Every kid has at some point or the other wanted to be a fauji. Whether it’s the effect of too many thrillers and spy films, but it was a long standing desire of mine. My father who was in the army was an inspiration for me and I wanted to emulate everything about him – his gait, his personality.”

For the shoot, the makers have adopted the bio bubble method to minimise contact with the outside world. It will be a set start-to-finish schedule.

