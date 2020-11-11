Kangana Ranaut, who has been staying in Manali since the lockdown was imposed, has been attending weddings in the city. After her cousin brother, Karan, tied the knot in October, the actress is now busy with her own brother, Aksht’s wedding.

The Thalaivi actress has now shared a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities, wherein she all decked up in traditional ensembles. She shared some adorable selfies along with her siblings on Twitter and it seems like she is all prepped for the big day. She also shared some solo pictures, wherein she looked absolutely stunning in a wine coloured churidar ditching jewellery.

Take a look at the picture here:

Pre festivities of Aksht's wedding 🤎 pic.twitter.com/lgnm67oX2g — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 10, 2020

Kangana Ranaut once again on Wednesday shared gorgeous photos of her look of the day for her brother’s Mehendi ceremony. In the photos, the actress can be seen clad in a champagne-hued lehenga with gold neckpieces. Hairstyle certainly added a chic charm to her look and her makeup was on point.

Sharing the photos, the Queen actress wrote, “Bhai ki shaadi.” She also shared a cute photo of her brother Aksht with his would-be-wife. In the photo, he could be seen flaunting the Mehendi on his hand that Kangana had applied. She shared the photo with a caption, “Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me.”

Bhai ki shaadi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFCDp9PyEV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel also shared some more pictures with the bride and groom to be and other family members.

On the work front, Kangana recently begins workshops for her next film ‘Tejas’ with director Sarvesh Mewara and coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. In the film, the actress plays the role of an Air Force officer. The film might go on floors in December.

Kangana Ranaut will also feature in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. She recently wrapped up the film’s shooting.

