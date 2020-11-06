Actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending quality time with her family and friends in Manali ever since the lockdown was imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress along with her sister Rangoli Chandel attended a dinner party hosted by the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh.

The Thalaivi actress took to social media to share some photos of her winter look for the night. In the photos, she was seen wearing a grey buttoned-up vest underneath an overthrown grey cardigan, paired with a matching knit skirt, and completed the look with a pair of black boots. Her signature hairstyle and makeup were also seen in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned, “Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ….. remember one thing style mein rehne ka …. bheedu attitude.”

Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ….. remember one thing style mein rehne ka …. bheedu attitude ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4GKVMt9qJz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 5, 2020

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel also took to Instagram to share pictures and a video from the intimate gathering. In one of the pictures, Kangana can be seen seated around a bonfire among other guests in the party. Rangoli captioned the pictures, “Maharaja of Nalagarh Vijayendra Singh a dear family friend hosted dinner for Kangana and us in Manali, such a gracious and wonderful host, many thanks.”

Meanwhile, Kangana and Rangoli on November 10 received a summon from Mumbai police after they were accused of ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’ through their tweets. Reportedly, this appears to be the second summon issued to the sisters, as they were earlier busy with the wedding preparations of their brother.

A Bandra metropolitan court last month directed the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli based on a private complaint registered by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed. He in his complaint alleged that both of them are ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule in his order said, “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon a comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

