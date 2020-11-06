Yami Gautam is in love with the beauty and fresh air of Himachal Pradesh, so much much so that she decided to ditch her car ride after pack-up on Thursday!

In a couple of videos that Yami shared on Instagram, she can be seen walking down a hilly road. In one video, the actress is all smile at the camera, apologetic for not wearing her mask.

In the second video, Yami Gautam wears a mask and is accompanied by her hairstylist in her post-pack-up walk.

“Ditching car ride post pack-up for the much needed walk by the hills… Can’t explain this feeling,” Yami Gautam wrote along with her video.

Yami used hashtags like #heaven #beautifulhimachal #BhootPolice #Shootdiaries and #nofilter along with her post.

Yami is currently shooting for the horror-comedy film “Bhoot Police” in Himachal Pradesh. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

