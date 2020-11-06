Most of us usually, associate the term makeup with females. How often do we see men applying makeup? While several preconceived notions about how a particular gender should behave exist, there are several influencers like Ankush Bahuguna across social media platforms that have been challenging such stereotypes. Sonam Kapoor, who is known as the fashionista of Bollywood, showed her support to one such male influencer.

Ankush is helping change the narrative about men wearing makeup. His attempt to normalize it on social media was loved and appreciated by Sonam. Continue reading further to know more.

Ankush Bahuguna is an Instagrammer who makes fun content on social media and often posts makeup tutorials. He always states how makeup and beauty products aren’t gender-specific and are not just associated with women. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared one such video by Ankush that went viral on social media.

The video shows Ankush Bahuguna applying makeup to his face, first beginning with a concealer, and later applying translucent powder using a brush. In the video, he asks why people associate beauty and makeup with only women, and why people define masculinity in a way that they can’t do girly things. He adds that makeup is a personal choice, and no one should have the authority to tell others about how to be a man or a woman. Check out the video below:

Ankush has also previously shared similar videos speaking about men and makeup. A few weeks ago, he had shared pictures in eyeliner and had tweeted, “It’s not my eyeliner that scares you, it’s my freedom to wear it that scares you. You play by a rulebook, and I don’t, and that makes you insecure. This really isn’t about me; this is about you.”

Well, we love how Ankush Bahuguna is setting new standards on social media which has caught Sonam Kapoor’s attention. Guess it is time for some change in society now.

What do you think of Sonam supporting Ankush?

