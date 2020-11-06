Singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth after she married singer, Rohanpreet Singh. Neha posted the pictures on her verified Instagram account.

“My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh,” Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet.

In the photos, Neha Kakkar sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose with a bindi and minimal makeup.

Neha Kakkar opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pyjama for the occasion.

Neha also shared a photograph with her parents and wrote: “Thank you, mamma papa, for everything.”

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled “Nehu Da Vyah” to celebrate their wedding.

The pictures from their wedding went viral on social media and stole everyone’s heart. Neha’s wedding lehenga too became the talk of the town as many felt that it is a copy of Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma’s wedding lehenga.

Well, nothing seemed to have affected Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh as they are very happy in their paradise. Their pictures are proof! What do you think of Neha and Rohanpreet’s Karwa Chauth celebration? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

