Neha Kakkar is living the best phase of her life. The Nehu Da Vyah singer recently tied the knot with boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh. The couple enjoyed a grand celebration with two wedding ceremonies. Apart from that, they also conducted pre-wedding festivities and a grand reception. Pictures of it all are going viral all across social media platforms.

Amidst it all, Neha has shared pictures with Rohanpreet on the occasion of her first Karwa Chauth. The couple is dressed in red. The Coca Cola singer could be seen in a red salwar suit. She complemented her attire with silver jhumkas, traditional bangles, a small bindi and a ring on the wedding finger. Kakkar looked beautiful as she also wore sindoor and her hand were coloured in Mehendi.

On the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh looked royal as well. The Ex Calling singer was dressed in a white traditional kurta. He matched his attire with a side traditional dupatta, gold chain across the neck and a red turban. Rohan and Neha Kakkar could be seen dancing to the tunes of the former’s song ‘Mehendi Da Rang.’

The highlight of the video remained when Rohanpreet Singh adorably kissed Neha Kakkar on the forehead as they grooved together. We must confess that they do look like a match made in heaven. Although the video has been shared on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, it remains unknown to whether the singer kept a fast for her hubby or not.

Neha captioned the post as, “#MehendiDaRang@rohanpreetsingh @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal Love This Song! #NehuPreet”

Rohanpreet even left as a sweet comment that read, “Aayeeee Aina Nona Aina Sohna Mera Putt. Tu tan aina paara paara babuuu lag rhya”

That’s not it! Singh shared the same post on his Instagram and mentioned how he’s been waiting all his life to have a partner to groove on this song. “Is video k Liye bht zyada wait kiya, have been seeing so many couple videos and now I feel sooo lucky that finally I can proudly post videos with My Beautiful Wife @nehakakkar I love you meri zindagi. Shukar hai,” he wrote.

Check out Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar’s posts below:

