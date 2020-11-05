Only a few more days and fans will finally get to see Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The trailer and the songs have created a lot of buzz. It is one of the biggest films releasing on the digital platform this year. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana. Now, Advani has talked about doing another south remake and wants the same positive response.

Kabir Singh was a remake of Arjun Reddy. Kiara starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 successful film. About doing another South remake, the actress said, “I can’t compare the two. Each film has its own destiny. Laxmi is a horror-comedy and also a family entertainer. I believe the film has its heart in the right place just like Kabir Singh did so I hope the magic happens again.”

When asked what was the reason she agreed to do Laxmii, Kiara Advani answered, “There are some films which are so entertaining that you just want to be a part of it. That’s how I felt when I heard the narration of Laxmi. I liked the way my character ties the screenplay together. It’s a commercial film which I haven’t really done before it’s a new space for me as well and I’m really happy to be a part of this film.”

The actress was asked if she has seen Kanchana or not. Kiara Advani revealed, “I’ve seen scenes from Kanchana which Raghav Sir showed me on set while we were shooting for Laxmi. We were actually fortunate that Raghav sir who has directed and acted in the original has directed Laxmi because no one knows the film better than him and he brings magic to the film.”

