Akshay Kumar Starrer Laxmii’s Negativity Affects 2017 Release ‘Tikli And Laxmi Bomb’

Laxmii featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is making noises for both wrong and right reasons. Just a few days back, the film got itself a new title changed from Laxmmi Bomb. Several right-wing groups and organisations stated that the film’s title is an insult of Hindu religion.

Owing to such controversies, the film has suffered a severe backlash on social media. Moreover, netizens are even slamming Akshay’s film by giving it the worst rating on IMDb and other platforms. Unfortunately, this heat has not only affected Laxmii but even another small film.

Released in 2017, Tikli And Laxmi Bomb has suffered a lot due to resemblance of title with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Speaking of the same, director Aditya Kripalani has said, “So the problem is just that smaller films like ours build a reputation with a lot of hard work by going to festivals winning Awards there if you’re very lucky, and then the ratings of our films are by let’s say a couple of thousand people will rate our films on an IMDb or on Google reviews, but for bigger films, it’s much much more.”

“So our film gets really badly affected if let’s say a hundred people go and rate a film badly or if even 50 people go and over 2-3 days give a film 1/5 on Google ratings. It really affects our ratings,” Aditya Kripalani continued while speaking to Indiaforums.

“How that affects our business and our films is that when people see the film on Netflix the first thing they do is they go and check the IMDB ratings and Google reviews and then they decide whether you want to see the film or not. So, unfortunately, it affects the business of the film,” Aditya added further speaking of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii effect on his Tikli And Laxmi Bomb.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii premieres on 9th November.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that Akshay wasn’t happy with the decision of skipping theatrical release. Moreover, the news of fallout between the actor and producers also grabbed headlines. Now, on all such debates, one of the producers of Laxmii, Shabinaa Khan, finally opened up.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Shabinaa Khan said, “It’s all crap. I don’t know who imagines all this. There has been no fallout ever. In fact, we were all on the same page that given the situation, we must put our film out to the viewers and in the best way possible. So when a digital release was being spoken about, every one of us agreed and the decision was taken.”

