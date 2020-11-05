Hrithik Roshan Set For A Hollywood Debut Post Krrish 4: REPORTS

With greek god looks and superlative action, dance skills, everyone is wondering why Hrithik Roshan still hasn’t made it to Hollywood. While there may be several reasons for it, but seems like finally, the actor is all set to fly high.

Yes, you guessed that right! Here we are talking about Hrithik’s Hollywood debut. After Super 30 and War’s huge success, projects are flooding in for Hrithik, but the ace actor is moving at his own pace. Speaking of his next, the War actor will be working on Krrish 4 and then, he might get to work on his first Hollywood project if everything goes well.

Speaking on the same, a source close to Mid-Day quoted, “As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik’s team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.”

It is learnt that Hrithik Roshan has recorded his audition in his Juhu’s home. More details on the project are still under wraps but its heard that the film will be backed by a big Hollywood banner. Official confirmation from Hrithik’s team is yet to come.

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Hrithik is now an owner of a property that is worth 97.50 crores, as he has bought two flats in Juhu -Versova for the whopping amount. The apartments are spread over three floors and one of which is a massive penthouse. The reports suggest that the actor has bought a duplex and an apartment which are situated on three floors altogether. Hrithik plans to renovate and integrate them into one. What is a point of fascination is the direct view of the Arabian sea from the apartments.

Samir Bhojwani, a builder as per the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, has offered Hrithik Roshan a terrace of 6500 sq ft. He has also offered Hrithik an exclusive lift and also parking for 10 cars. The actor and the builder both agreed on 97.50 crores deal, and it was locked a few days back.

