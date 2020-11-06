Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim is back in the news from the last few days. Earlier, some rumours stated that Salman has opted out of the project due to creative differences but later, it came to the lights that he is very much the part of the film. Now, the project is making noises over the character of Bhaijaan and it has left us surprised.

Interestingly, Salman was earlier said of portraying a Punjabi cop in the film, but now, it is learnt that there’s still no clarity on his character. Yes, you read that right. There are differences of opinion over the origin of the character.

As Antim is a remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern, director Mahesh Manjrekar wants to keep the origin of the character intact. On the other hand, Salman Khan wants to play Punjabi cop in order to take the film to more segment of the audience. Regarding the same, a source close to Mid Day told, “However, Salman wants to play a Punjabi police officer. He believes it will lend pan-India appeal to the film. Over the past few days, Salman and Mahesh have been brainstorming about his character. It has finally been decided that the actor will conduct a look test this weekend, during which he will flaunt a Maharashtrian avatar and a north Indian get-up, and accordingly zero in on his final look.”

The Muhurat of Antim will be shot during Diwali and thereafter, Antim will move at a brisk pace.

“The mahurat will happen at Mehboob Studios on Diwali, followed by a two-month schedule at ND Studios in Karjat. Salman Khan will play a no-nonsense cop. Styled by Ashley Rebello and sister Alvira Agnihotri, the actor is likely to sport a French beard,” the source added.

Speaking of the shoot, Mahesh Manjrekar said, “We plan to start shoot in the next 15 days. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will have never-seen-before looks in the movie,” reports Mid Day.

The Marathi version depicts the story of landlords and farmers in Mulshi taluka of Pune, who sold their lands at frugal rates during the age of economic liberalization, and later found themselves in a plight of poverty and crime.

