Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Mulshi Pattern Remake Titled ‘Guns Of North’?

Alongside Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan will also be seen next in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Starring Aayush Sharma alongside Bhai, the film finally seems to have a title after many speculations. Below are all the details.

The film now titled Guns Of North, will star Aayush Sharma as a gangster. Set in Punjab, it is a crime drama being helmed by Abhiraj Minawala.

Earlier speculated to be titled Dhak, looks like the team has finally found a satisfactory title, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. It is also being said that Guns Of North was in the scripting stage for 2 years. Touted to be a huge project, the film will mark Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s first collaboration.

Guns Of North was set to go on floors in April 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 pushed everything ahead. The makers are now planning to begin shoot once the pandemic subsides. The film is not just a huge project in terms of production, but also its reach. It is set to hit the screens in five different languages including, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to shape himself to work opposite Salman Khan. The Loveyatri actor has gone under a complete body transformation and has even gained 12 kgs.

As for Salman Khan, his films Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been waiting for the lockdown to end. Radhe was set for an Eid 2020 release but had to be pushed due to the pandemic.

