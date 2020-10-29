Post relaxation of shooting guidelines, Salman Khan is working at a brisk pace. While currently, he is busy with Bigg Boss 14, the actor recently wrapped up his highly anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apparently, he has some biggies like Kick 2 and Tiger 3 in the pipeline but wait, fans would need to wait for long to watch him reprising his aforementioned characters.

Post wrapping up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman will be kick-starting work on Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern’s Hindi remake and not Kick 2 and Tiger 3. Initially, the film was titled as Guns Of North but reportedly, it has been changed to Antim.

Along with Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma will be playing a lead in tentatively titled, Antim. The film will be helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and the shoot is expected to go on floors in November. The film is said to be shot in Mumbai and Karjat. Earlier, Abhiraj Minawala was supposed to helm the film but Manjrekar has replaced him.

Talking of the film, a source close to Mumbai Mirror quoted, “A major chunk of the film is set in a village which will be created at a studio. Some of the action scenes featuring Salman will be shot at a city studio. He will be shooting till January 2021.”

Initially, Salman had a cameo to play but later his role was developed as an important one. “Now, his character is very important to the narrative. It will present him in a new avatar, more real, intense and raw, along with his usual herogiri,” a source continued.

In Antim, Salman Khan will be seen essaying a Sikh cop, while Aayush Sharma will be seen as a gangster.

Contrary to the latest report, earlier it was said that Salman has walked out of the film as he did not like the reworked script and his character as he thought it killed the essence of the original. “During the final narration last month, both Salman and his team acknowledged that reworking the script had taken away the essence of the Marathi film, which was a rustic gangster drama set in the heartland. And it was decided that he would drop out as an actor from the film and they would stick to the original script,” a source close to Mirror had added.

