Neha Kakkar Trolled Over ‘Copying’ Wedding Outfits From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra

Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh last week. The pictures are viral all across the social media platforms and it’s screaming nothing but love. However, a certain section of the users is claiming that the Coca Cola singer has copied her looks from Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. Below is all the scoop you need.

The wedding was a starry affair with celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Dholakia, Maniesh Paul amongst others in celebration. The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies – Hindu and Sikh. During the day rituals in Gurudwara, Neha opted for a lehenga in pastels. She herself revealed that the attire was gifted to her by the ace designer Sabyasachi himself.

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared images of the outfit on her social media yesterday, netizens pointed out the uncanny resemblance with Anushka Sharma’s outfits. It was not just the colours, but also how she posed and what Rohanpreet Singh wore too.

The same thing happened with night wedding attire. Neha Kakkar opted for a red shimmery lehenga. Even the way she posed with the duppatta tuned veil was very similar to that of Priyanka Chopra. And well, this isn’t the first time that PC’s attire has inspired somebody. Previously, Geeta Phogat, Iqra Aziz, Erica Fernandes have worn similar outfits too.

Last but not the least, Deepika Padukone and her gorgeous white attire during the wedding reception. The Adipurush actress wore a glamorous saree with crystal detailing and paired it up with a veil. Neha too wore a white netted saree and styled it exactly the same way.

It would be safe to say that there indeed were some inspirations taken here and there. But the netizens haven’t taken it very well and slammed the Nehu Da Vyah singer over the same.

A user wrote, “Just watched some wedding pictures of Neha kakkar…girl stole the whole dress of Anuksha Priyanka and Deepika #NehaKakkar.”

Another mentioned, “Neha Kakkar seem to be a big fan of Priyanka Chopra, if not student. She, 32yo married Rohanpreet Singh, aged 25. And her lehenga is inspired from PC’s wedding lehenga.”

A user tweeted, “it looks nearly the same to me#nooffenceintended.”

