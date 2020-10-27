Priyanka Chopra was one of the most beautiful brides. The beauty tied the knot with Nick Jonas on 1st December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Recently, Neha Kakkar too tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh and the wedding was a starry affair. But you know what’s common in both weddings? The red lehenga.

If one remembers, Priyanka wore this outfit during the Hindu ceremony of her wedding. It was a designed by none other than, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit was a custom made creation of PC as well as the ace designed.

Priyanka Chopra’s Kanauj-Rose lehenga had floral embroidery all over with crystal embellishments. A netted dupatta with similar detailing across the borders made her look utmost elegant. PC complemented her attire with heavily layered gemstone necklace. A maang tikka, stone earrings, nathini and traditional bangles completed her jewellery. To our surprise, Neha Kakkar wore a similar attire during her night wedding.

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar was in Delhi for her big fat wedding. Many celebrity friends including Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Dholakia were amongst others in attendance. The wedding took place in two ceremonies – one with the Sikh rituals (as per Rohanpreet Singh’s side) and the other was the night wedding.

Neha looked ravishing in the red piece that was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. It contained golden embroidery with floral detailing. She paired up her wedding outfit with tradition chudda (bangles), heavy neckpiece, nathini, earrings and a couple of rings. A red chunni worked like a veil from behind. Many have been stating that the Coca Cola singer took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra for her outfit.

She opted for a messy hair bun. Filled-in brows, a small black bindi, shimmery eyes and red lipstick completed her makeup.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Neha Kakkar’s look below:

Well, the two outfits do look similar. But who do you think carried the wedding attire better – Neha or Priyanka? (Not taking away the fact that every bride is special and beautiful in her own way)

