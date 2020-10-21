Shweta Tiwari has our hearts stolen ever since Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. But clearly, she’s turning into another version of ‘Bahu bani babe.’ The actress in the latest photos has slipped into a swimwear. And we wouldn’t shy away from accepting that she’s oozing oomph like never before.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday with daughter Palak. Both the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in similar attires as they enjoyed a Starbucks date by themselves.

Now, raising the temperature is this latest image of Shweta Tiwari. The beauty can be seen wearing a white frilled bralette top. She paired it up with a mini pink coloured skirt. Shweta looked like a ray of sunshine as she posed amid the pool. Black shades and dripping wet hair made her look like a true water baby.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s post below:

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari was recently contracted with the novel coronavirus. The actress had been rumoured to have been infected with the virus since long. However, it was being said that she kept the news under wraps.

A lot of noise was created when she wasn’t turning up at the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan sets, the makers did not make any announcement either.

It was eventually Shweta herself who confessed to being infected herself. In a conversation with Times TV, Tiwari shared, “I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested.”

Shweta Tiwari quarantined herself at home and had sent her Lil. munchkin Reyansh to estranged husband Abhinav Kohli for care. “I have sent him (Reyansh) to his father,” she had revealed.

Another piece of exciting news remains the fact that Palak Tiwari is soon making her Bollywood debut. And it is happening with none other than Vivek Oberoi.

Palak will be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film is said to be based on true events that took place in Gurugram and will centre around the disappearance of a woman in the city.

