Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla CONFIRMS He Has A GF Outside The House; Shehnaaz Gill, Is It You?

The decision by the makers to feature ‘Toofani seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan for Bigg Boss 14, has paid really well. The names are helping the show to garner traction and provide a dose of masala gossips to the viewers. Now, in the recent episode, Sidharth has warned Khan, which is creating ripples all across his and Shehnaaz Gill’s fandom.

Advertisement

It was on Tuesday’s episode when Sidharth warned Khan not to touch him while performing a task. With a smile on a face, he said, “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home.” By spilling those words, Sid has made a big statement that he is not ‘single’. With no name mentioned, we wonder if that ‘girlfriend’ is none other than Shehnaaz.

Advertisement

It would be interesting to see how Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Sidharth Shukla’s words.

Check out the clip below:

For the unversed, both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been close since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. On several occasions, Shehnaaz has expressed that she likes BB13 winner but their fanbase, who call the duo as ‘SidNaaz’, is awaiting a proclamation on their relationship.

Shehnaaz dropped a major hint while talking to Bollywood Hungama, that she’s still close to Sidharth. “Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him,” she had said.

Meanwhile, recently, our sources shared that Sidharth Shukla will be getting an extension on his stay. Not as expected, but the show is getting decent enough viewership and he is one of the major reasons. Considering the same, the makers have seemed to change their minds.

Our sources have confirmed by quoting, “Sidharth Shukla is doing exactly what was expected out of him. Not only his massive fan base but his equations in the house are garnering the masala that Bigg Boss 14 makers were seeking for. Initially, he was planned to stay for the same period as Hina and Gauahar. But now Colors wants to churn out the most that they can. It’s a win-win for fans.”

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Househelp Dipesh Sawant Demands 10 Lakhs Compensation From NCB



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube