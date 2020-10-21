Bigg Boss 14 has not even completed a month yet but the buzz is already massive. From toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to the housemates – everyone has been doing best to create a lot of noise. But something that grabbed eyeballs was the tiff between Salman Khan and Rubina Dilaik.

The Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has not watched Bigg Boss before. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, she even confessed that she is a misfit for the show as she is a calm and composed person. Despite being offered the show multiple times, it was due to husband Abhinav Shukla’s companionship that she agreed to be a part of BB14.

During the last Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addressed Abhinav Shukla as a ‘saamaan’ when he said, “yeh saamaan aap lekar aayi hain.” This hasn’t gone very well with Rubina Dilaik who has expressed her disappointment and said she wants to quit the show.

Rubina Dilaik was called by Bigg Boss in the confession room. The Shakti actress claimed that Salman Khan’s words were like a ‘punch in the gut.’ Furthermore, she mentioned that she alongside Abhinav Shukla are not desperate for work. They believe in mutual respect. “If I am not respected, I can’t work through. I can’t function like that,” said the actress.

The entire conversation led to Bigg Boss convincing Rubina to directly address her issues when she next speaks to Salman. We have no idea how the Radhe actor will react, but a section of the social media users have hailed Dilaik for her bold stand in Bigg Boss 14.

