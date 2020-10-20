Bigg Boss 14 contestants feel that Nikki Tamboli is a ‘Troublemaker’ in the house but for BB fans, the South Indian actress has been quite entertaining till now. Not just that fans but the 24-year-old has also impressed the seniors in the house by performing spectacularly in the tasks and is the first confirmed fresher in the house.

Karan Wahi is also cheering for Nikki from the outside and thinks that she’ll definitely make it to the top 5 contestants of this season.

Wahi is all set to host the new show on Voot titled, Bigg Buzz where he’ll discuss all the gossip in the house and speak to the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Hate Story 4 actor revealed that Nikki Tamboli is an interesting character this season.

“I have a clear thought that Nikki Tamboli will definitely be in the top five of Bigg Boss season 14.’ Giving reasons for the same, Karan shared, ‘ It is a pattern. I feel that Bigg Boss fans love to keep unique characters until the end. In real-time, the things that she does in the house might be right on her part, but she won’t be right for the entire house. But, I think that is what creates interest, and the question is who is wrong but there is no one wrong in this case. I feel the fans of Bigg Boss be supportive of a character like her because they think she is and will be very interesting, and this, in turn, makes the house interesting too.”

Along with Nikki, Karan Wahi also feels that Rahul Vaidya is one strong contender this season. Revealing about his personal favourites this season, Wahi said it’s Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya and said, “I would pick Rahul Vaidya because I have spoken to him a lot and I feel he will be very interesting. He has this unique thought about him that he carries himself with and what I like about him right now that he is not going mad or yelling in the house right now. I feel like when somebody is not constantly yelling he is quite soothing to my ears.”

Praising Rahul further, Hate Story 4 actor said, “I think he is such a goofy guy, and when you are naturally goofy it will help you in the long run as it provides a calming quotient in the house. If I was in the house, I would definitely want someone who can sing like Rahul does so that everyone gets entertained. He enjoys a good popularity among females, which adds as an advantage for him.”

Do y’all agree with Karan Wahi’s thoughts? Do you think Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya will make it to the finale? Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

